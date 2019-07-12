Safe City project: Head of SRS fined, speaks for fines reduction

«I also think that the fines for traffic rules violations are unreasonably high. I feel it myself,» Almaz Mambetov, Chairman of the State Registration Service, told reporters.

He admitted that he received several fines when he was a mayor of Balykchy town.

«One has to violate somewhere, exceed speed limit, especially on Bishkek — Balykchi road. I received several fines. Therefore, I welcome the proposal of deputies to reduce fines,» admitted Almaz Mambetov.

At the same time, he added that he saw the results from the implementation of Safe City project and how quickly the roads were put in order. In addition, Almaz Mambetov said that he was not for re-introduction of mandatory proxy notices.

«We must look for other ways. Previously, for example, there was a passport of a vehicle. It may be worth re-introducing it,» suggested the head of SRS.

Recall, Kubanych Shatemirov, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Information Technology and Communications, who oversees the Safe City project admitted to receiving fines within it.