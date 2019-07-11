Lawyer of Atambayev faults investigators for violation of law

Lawyer Sergey Slesarev, who represents the interests of the former head of state Almazbek Atambayev, faults the investigators of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for violation of the law.

According to him, in accordance with the Law on Guarantees of Activities of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, law enforcement officials have no right to summon Almazbek Atambayev for questioning, since he has immunity. The lawyer sent a statement to the Interior Ministry with explanations in response to the second subpoena, in which Atambayev was summoned as a witness within the case on the unlawful release of Aziz Batukaev.

Recall, the Parliament lifted immunity from the former president. He was charged with five offences, including the unlawful release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev and corruption.