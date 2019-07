President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov will pay a short working visit to the Russian Federation and hold a meeting with its leader Vladimir Putin. Press service of the Kremlin says.

«On July 11, Vladimir Putin will meet with the head of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbai Jeenbekov, who will pay a short working visit to Moscow,» the message says.

The agenda of the meeting is not reported.

The President of Kyrgyzstan will arrive in Moscow from Switzerland.