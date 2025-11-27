12:02
USD 87.45
EUR 101.20
RUB 1.11
English

Russia to consider building small modular reactors in Kyrgyzstan — Putin

Rosatom is studying the possibility of constructing Kyrgyzstan’s first nuclear power plant, with plans to use Russian small modular reactor (SMR) technology. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced following bilateral talks with Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Japarov.

According to Putin, the state corporation is also implementing a large-scale program to rehabilitate former uranium mining sites in the republic.

«Work is underway to assess the possibility of building the country’s first nuclear power plant using advanced Russian small modular reactor technologies, which, I emphasize, meet the strictest safety and environmental protection standards,» Vladimir Putin said.

In addition, Russian companies are involved in the design and modernization of hydropower plants on Kyrgyz rivers. A large solar power plant is planned for construction in Issyk-Kul region, while a new thermal power plant is expected to be built in northern Kyrgyzstan.

Russia is already implementing peaceful nuclear energy projects in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. Rosatom will serve as the general contractor for the first nuclear power plants under construction in Uzbekistan’s Jizzakh region and Kazakhstan’s Almaty region.

It is planned to build an integrated nuclear power station in Uzbekistan combining two low-capacity RITM-200N reactor units and two high-capacity VVER-1000 units.
link: https://24.kg/english/352462/
views: 73
Print
Related
CSTO session: Vladimir Putin gets master class in playing komuz
It's gratifying that Russian is used everywhere in Kyrgyzstan — Putin
Japarov and Putin talks: Trade, investment and document signing
Nomad TV launch in Bishkek – Vladimir Putin calls channel launch symbolic
Japarov to Putin: Russia remains our ally and strategic partner
"Salam, asker!" — Vladimir Putin surprises honor guard at meeting in Bishkek
Sadyr Japarov and Vladimir Putin lay wreaths at Eternal Flame in Bishkek
Vladimir Putin's visit: Delegation includes Abramovich, Bazhaev, Fradkov
Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Kyrgyzstan on November 25-27
Kazakhstan chooses name for its first nuclear power plant
Popular
SCNS detains Chinese citizen — director of gold deposit SCNS detains Chinese citizen — director of gold deposit
Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Kyrgyzstan on November 25-27 Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Kyrgyzstan on November 25-27
Bishkek introduces restrictions due to CSTO Summit Bishkek introduces restrictions due to CSTO Summit
Schools, universities in Bishkek to temporarily switch to online learning Schools, universities in Bishkek to temporarily switch to online learning
27 November, Thursday
11:57
Russian transplant specialist assesses readiness of National Surgical Center Russian transplant specialist assesses readiness of Nat...
11:50
Russia to consider building small modular reactors in Kyrgyzstan — Putin
11:39
Russian expert describes Kyrgyzstan’s development pace as impressive
11:15
Fire in Tokmok brought under control for 11 hours: 400 hectares destroyed
11:01
Russia asked to speed up service in migration departments for Kyrgyzstanis