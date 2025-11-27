Russia to consider building small modular reactors in Kyrgyzstan — Putin

Rosatom is studying the possibility of constructing Kyrgyzstan’s first nuclear power plant, with plans to use Russian small modular reactor (SMR) technology. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced following bilateral talks with Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Japarov.

According to Putin, the state corporation is also implementing a large-scale program to rehabilitate former uranium mining sites in the republic.

«Work is underway to assess the possibility of building the country’s first nuclear power plant using advanced Russian small modular reactor technologies, which, I emphasize, meet the strictest safety and environmental protection standards,» Vladimir Putin said.

In addition, Russian companies are involved in the design and modernization of hydropower plants on Kyrgyz rivers. A large solar power plant is planned for construction in Issyk-Kul region, while a new thermal power plant is expected to be built in northern Kyrgyzstan.

Russia is already implementing peaceful nuclear energy projects in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. Rosatom will serve as the general contractor for the first nuclear power plants under construction in Uzbekistan’s Jizzakh region and Kazakhstan’s Almaty region.

It is planned to build an integrated nuclear power station in Uzbekistan combining two low-capacity RITM-200N reactor units and two high-capacity VVER-1000 units.