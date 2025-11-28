Russian President Vladimir Putin's state visit to Kyrgyzstan concludes

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state visit to the Kyrgyz Republic has concluded. The presidential press service reported.

According to it, on the first day, the heads of state, Sadyr Japarov and Vladimir Putin, laid wreaths at the Eternal Flame in Victory Square in Bishkek.

The following day, the official meeting ceremony of the leaders took place at Yntymak Ordo.

The presidents then held talks in an expanded format. They discussed key issues of Kyrgyzstan-Russia cooperation, as well as prospects for developing cooperation.

Sadyr Japarov and Vladimir Putin expressed satisfaction with the results of the talks and signed a number of bilateral documents aimed at enhancing cooperation, as well as a joint statement on deepening the alliance and strategic partnership.

Following the meeting, the Kyrgyz leader made a statement to the media following his talks with his Russian counterpart, outlining the countries’ shared goal of reaching $5 billion in mutual trade in the coming years.

Further, ahead of the next meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council, the heads of state of the organization’s member states were presented with a brief ethnocultural program at Ala-Archa state residence. The distinguished guests were shown Kyrgyz Aiyly ethnographic complex.

The following day, the leaders of the member states took part in another session of the Collective Security Council.

At Manas Airport, Sadyr Japarov accompanied Vladimir Putin to the aircraft ramp.