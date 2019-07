At least 12 people were injured in a traffic accident involving a minibus in Bishkek. The Center for Emergency Medicine reported to 24.kg news agency.

According to it, the traffic accident occurred this morning at the intersection of Togolok Moldo and Shcherbakov Streets. 12 people were injured as a result of collision of a minibus with a passenger car. All of them were hospitalized, the state of two victims is moderately severe, the rest — mildly severe. Five ambulances came to the scene.