Safe City: Collected fines to be spent on purchase of ambulances

Government of Kyrgyzstan decided to spend part of the money from fines for violations of the traffic rules in the framework of the Safe City project on improvement of the material and technical base of emergency medical care. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Office reported.

About 50 percent of the amount remaining on the account of the Ministry of Finance after the redistribution among all the interested parties will be transferred to the Mandatory Medical Insurance Fund for the purchase of ambulances. They will be equipped with the necessary medical equipment. New ambulance stations will be opened at the expense of the same funds.

Considering the growth of the population, the purchase of additional ambulances is a socially significant issue, the Government believes.