Almazbek Atambayev states he will not go in for questioning

Former President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev said he would not go in for questioning. He said this during a live broadcast on Facebook.

The former head of state was brought a subpoena the day before. He must come for questioning as a witness to the Investigation Department of the Ministry of Interior.

Almazbek Atambayev stated that he was not going to go to interrogation.

«Why should I go to the Ministry of Interior? I will not take papers in hands, I will not even read them. Power must return to the legal field. One can not flout the law so brazenly,» he said.

The former president stated that he handed over all documents and subpoenas to his representative — lawyer Sergey Slesarev.

«It is no longer power today. They believe that Kyrgyzstan is a private store of Jeenbekov and Matraimov. I will not play up to this circus,» said Atambayev.

Previously, the former president of the country has repeatedly stated that he was not afraid of anything, but at the same time he promised to resist during an arrest.

The Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs investigates a criminal case on the unlawful release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev.