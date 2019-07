Former President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev was summoned for questioning by the Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

A district police officer and an officer of the village police department brought him a subpoena. They handed the document to SDPK representative Taalai Usubaliev.

Almazbek Atambayev must come for questioning as a witness on July 9, 2019.