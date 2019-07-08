17:58
Participants of April events protest against acquittal of Moldomusa Kongantiev

Rally of participants of the April revolution was held in Bishkek near the building of the Pervomaisky District Court.

About 20 people demanded to cancel the acquittal of the former Interior Minister of Kyrgyzstan Moldomusa Kongantiev.

The protesters said that the former Interior Minister was guilty of injury of the people in April 2010. The protesters said they intended to appeal the decision of the court in a higher authority.

Pervomaisky District Court acquitted the former Interior Minister on Friday, July 5. The prosecutor’s office asked the court to sentence him to six years in prison and a fine of 100,000 soms.
