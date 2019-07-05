Food poisoning season. 67 people turn to infectious diseases hospital

Since the beginning of July 2019, at least 67 people have turned to the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital with food poisoning. The Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance of Bishkek reported.

«At least 60 people came to the hospital after a wedding feast in Tokmak city, 5 get poisoned by ashlyam-fu in Dordoi market and 2 — in Beta Gourmet cafe,» the center said.

Doctors urge citizens to be careful when buying and eating food, especially perishable.

«Buy food products only in organized trade places. Carefully look at the shelf life, storage conditions, package. Be attentive to ready meals during large events (such as a banquet, corporate party, and others),» the center stressed.

Recall, more than 100 people applied for medical help after a wedding feast in Tokmak city. According to preliminary information, 256 people attended the wedding party at Megapolis cafe in Tokmak city on June 29, including guests from Bishkek, Kochkor and Issyk-Kul districts. The first symptoms appeared on July 1, 2019 in the morning, many guests of the wedding felt sick. They had nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fever up to 38-40 degrees. On this day, seven people, who were diagnosed with food poisoning, turned to the infectious disease ward of the Territorial Hospital of Tokmak.