President urges residents of Batken region not to succumb to provocations

«I know that various events occur due to the unresolved border issues. That is why it is necessary not to succumb to provocations, it is very important to live in peace with the citizens of the neighboring country,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said today during a meeting with residents of Batken district and Batken town.

According to the head of state, the main problem in Batken region is the border issue. Therefore, the government pays special attention to strengthening the border. At the same time, the president stressed that it was not easy to solve border issues. He recalled that a line was drawn under the years long issue with Uzbekistan and 85 percent of our border were clarified.

«Meetings with the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev became historic. We came to a common opinion almost on all issues. The same productive negotiations are underway with Tajikistan. Emomali Rahmon and I came to a common opinion, our goals are the same. The President of Tajikistan will visit Kyrgyzstan in near future, our negotiations will continue. In no case will we leave the solution of border issues without attention,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov promised.

He expressed gratitude to residents of border settlements in Batken region for their contribution to strengthening the integrity of the state. But at the same time, the president urged residents not to succumb to provocations, not to allow escalation of the situation on the border, to allow law enforcement agencies to do their work.

«We need to protect and increase close friendly relations with our centuries-old neighbors. There is nothing to share with our neighbors, we have common bazaars. We are co-religionists, we drink water from one ditch,» the head of state stressed.