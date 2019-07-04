Kyrgyzstan intends to create cryptocurrency mining territory

It is planned to create a cryptocurrency mining territory in Kyrgyzstan. The National Energy Holding reported.

The company intends to create conditions that would allow to ensure open activity of participants of the cryptocurrency market. A proposal to create a mining territory near a large substation or hydropower station has been made to the Government. Cryptocurrency mining companies will have a right to work directly with the National Energy Holding. About 100-200 megawatts will be allocated for these purposes.

They will be offered a tariff that will take into account the capabilities of the energy sector.

Previously, the holding banned issue of technical conditions for connecting mining farms, data centers and electric heating until a special order.