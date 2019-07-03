Current SCNS employees bring bull to house of Almazbek Atambayev in Koi-Tash

Current employees of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan brought a bull to the house of Almazbek Atambayev in Koi-Tash village. SDPK party posted on Facebook.

The video published by the political organization shows how Almazbek Atambayev reads the Koran, and then gives a blessing.

«Let no blood be spilled, except this one, neither today nor tomorrow. Let the guys never see the bad. Allah, we believe that our path is correct, support us,» he said.

Supporters of the former president of Kyrgyzstan report that retired generals and colonels came to support Almazbek Atambayev. However, none of the generals of the State Committee for National Security or the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic is seen on the video.