The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan submitted amendments to the regulation on licensing of banking activities for public discussion. Official website of the bank says.

The amendments relate to opening of mobile offices of commercial banks in Kyrgyzstan. The draft amendment is aimed at ensuring the availability of use of banking services by residents of remote regions of the country, as well as at resolving issues related to processing of personal data submitted to the National Bank as a part of licensing procedure.

«The main objective of the project is to establish rules regulating the implementation and operation of mobile offices of commercial banks, and obtaining consent from the persons providing personal data to their processing and transfer to third parties,» the message says.