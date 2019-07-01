10:40
Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev to hold rally on July 3

Supporters of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev will hold a rally in his support on July 3.

It is known that the rally will be held outside Forum building.

Almazbek Atambayev himself also confirmed this information and stated about his readiness to join the protest.

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan lifted the immunity of the ex-president Almazbek Atambayev. The former head of state was charged with five offences, including the unlawful release of the kingpin Aziz Batukayev and corruption.
