Ex-president not afraid for safety of his supporters

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev traditionally came out to his supporters.

Answering the question of journalists whether he was not afraid for the safety of his supporters in case of an assault, Almazbek Atambayev said that the security forces would attack the place without them.

«Supporters are here (not far from the house of Atambayev), and the assault will be on the other side. It is cut off from the place where Atambayev is. Do not worry, I always think about ordinary people. It is about the security of the whole country,» said Almazbek Atambayev.

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan lifted the immunity of the ex-president Almazbek Atambayev. The former head of state was charged with five offences, including the unlawful release of the kingpin Aziz Batukayev and corruption.
