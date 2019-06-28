11:05
Atambayev’s headquarters to demand resignation of President and Parliament

If the demands of the people’s headquarters of the ex-president Almazbek Atambayev are not met, his representatives will demand resignation of the authorities. The former head of the Presidential Administration Farid Niyazov stated at a press conference.

According to him, the authorities are given the shortest possible time. However, Farid Niyazov did not voice any specific date for meeting the requirements, saying that everything depends on the reaction of the authorities.

Answering the question whose resignation the headquarters would demand, the former head of the presidential staff replied: «According to the statement, this is about the President and Parliament.»

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan deprived Almazbek Atambayev of the status of ex-president of the country by a majority of votes the day before.
