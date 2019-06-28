Headquarters of Almazbek Atambayev put forward demands to authorities

People’s headquarters of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev demand from the current head of state Sooronbai Jeenbekov to stop giving orders to the Parliament. Representative of the headquarters Nazgul Mamytova read a statement aloud.

The statement says that the people’s headquarters will not allow lawlessness in the country.

«It’s not about ex-president Almazbek Atambayev, but about the lawlessness that is happening in Kyrgyzstan. The President and his team, as well as the Parliament, will answer someday. If the power does not change today, it will be too late tomorrow,» Nazgul Mamytova read aloud.

The headquarters put forward the demands:

«President Sooronbai Jeenbekov must stop giving direct orders to the Parliament. The president should stop giving orders to judges, law enforcement agencies and use them as a force, stop persecuting people who protect human rights. President Jeenbekov should not allow the gray cardinal Raiym-millionaire, Sooronbai Jeenbekov’s brother and relatives to take public posts,» the statement says.

«Deputies, do not be snotty. You should not dirty the podium. Vice Speaker Aida Kasymalieva, you, for dividing people into north and south, must give up your seat. Isa Omurkulov caused damage to the honor and dignity of the people, calling his countrymen waste. He should be held accountable for it,» Nazgul Mamytova read out.