Safe City project: Four companies ready to install cameras in Kyrgyzstan

Opening of bids for the second phase of Safe City project took place today. The state procurement portal says.

ALT Technology LLC, Shenzhen Sunwin Intelligent Co. Ltd, Vega Radio Engineering Corporation and Information Systems Security company submitted their applications.

After evaluation of qualifications and technical solutions, suppliers, who have undergone the prequalification procedure, are allowed to the next stage of the competition for submission of their price proposals, which will last 21 days. According to the results of the opening of price proposals, the victory is awarded to a supplier who offered the lowest price in case of payment of security deposit of a tender application.

At the second stage of the project, it is planned to cover 306 points (266 fixed and 40 mobile) with the hardware-software complexes.