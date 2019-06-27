10:40
Kyrgyzstani wanted for attempt to rape Russian schoolgirl

Police are searching for a 24-year-old citizen of Kyrgyzstan who is suspected of attempted rape in Kudrovo town, Vsevolozhsk district of Leningrad Oblast of Russia. Russian media reported.

The crime was committed at about 2.00 in the morning on June 24. The victim is a student of the correctional school for people with hearing impairment who was returning from Alye Parusa graduation party.

According to her father, the crime was committed by Yandex.Taxi driver who drove the graduate home. Upon arrival, the man tried to sexually assault the victim, but she managed to run away.
