A section of Ibraimov Street will be closed for repairs in the capital. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

The section from Kievskaya to Bokonbaev Street will be reportedly closed for traffic on July 27-30. Bishkekasfaltservice will make a card repair of the roadbed.

«This method involves complete replacement of the top layer of the road surface with a width of up to 6-8 centimeters on a certain section of the road — road carpet,» the city administration reported.