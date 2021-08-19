16:52
Dyikan Street closed for repairs in Bishkek

Section of Dyikan Street from Mesarosh to Nravskaya Street in Keremet residential area will be closed for repairs from August 19. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The length of the section is 550 meters, the width of the roadway is seven meters.

There will be a sidewalk on one side of the road, and an irrigation system on the other. Installation of road and sidewalk curbs, irrigation ditches and drainage gratings is planned.

Major repairs are underway on 13 streets in the capital.
