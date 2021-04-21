19:03
Road repairs to begin on eight more streets in Bishkek on April 25

Road repairs will begin on eight more streets in Bishkek on April 25. Press service of the capital’s City Hall reported.

The work will be carried out within the second phase of the project «Development of road network in Bishkek» at the expense of a grant from the government of the People’s Republic of China. Not only the roadbed will be replaced, but also sidewalks on both sides and an irrigation system will be built on the streets.

The following streets will be closed for repairs:

  • Kulatov (section from Karakulskaya to Baitik Baatyr);
  • Chortekov (from Zhaiyl Baatyr to Abdrakhmanov);
  • Arkhitektorov (from Kyrgyz to Little Chui Canal);
  • Baba Ata (from Bakaev to Sadyrbaev);
  • Zholon (section from Ashar to Alykulov, 55);
  • Sheraliev (from Zhaiyl Baatyr to Akhunbaev);
  • Gidrostroitelnaya (from Kurmanjan Datka to Aul),

As well as entrance to Dordoi-2 residential area along Tsentralnaya street from the bypass road to the end of the residential area.

 The City Hall noted that the passage through the aforementioned sections will be partially limited from April 25, complete closure and start of work are scheduled for May 1.

The second phase of the project is designed for two years. During this time, it is planned to build five bridges and repair 60 streets with a total length of more than 70 kilometers. Many of the streets on this list will be expanded or rebuilt, all will have sidewalks and an irrigation network. The renovation will be carried out at the expense of the PRC grant funds by the China Road and Bridge Corporation.
