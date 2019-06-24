Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev has no deposit account

Ex-President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev does not have a deposit account. SDPK stressed that the former head of state had not even been notified that the Pervomaisky District Court allowed seizure of documents on deposit accounts and security boxes of Almazbek Atambayev’s family from commercial banks.

According to the official representative of the party Kunduz Zholdubaeva, Almazbek Atambayev personally does not have a deposit account, especially a security box. «None of his family members rents a security box. Raisa Atambaeva has the only deposit account in the bank, and it was blocked. Moreover, the list of persons in respect of which the court made the decision, includes all relatives. The list is so flawed that even the deceased brother of Raisa Atambaeva is in it,» Kunduz Zholdubaeva said.

The list also includes the former head of the 9th Department of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Damir Musakeev, who, Kunduz Zholdubaeva stressed, does not fit into the number of relatives. «He, as far as we know, never had any deposits and security boxes. It is clear that it is important for the authorities to at least find something against the family of the former president in order to divert attention from another family,» said Kunduz Zholdubaeva.

Last Thursday, on June 20, the Parliament sent a conclusion of a special commission to the Prosecutor General’s Office to initiate criminal proceedings against the former head of state.