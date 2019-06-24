12:37
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev has no deposit account

Ex-President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev does not have a deposit account. SDPK stressed that the former head of state had not even been notified that the Pervomaisky District Court allowed seizure of documents on deposit accounts and security boxes of Almazbek Atambayev’s family from commercial banks.

Related news
Bank accounts of all members of Atambayev’s family to be checked
According to the official representative of the party Kunduz Zholdubaeva, Almazbek Atambayev personally does not have a deposit account, especially a security box. «None of his family members rents a security box. Raisa Atambaeva has the only deposit account in the bank, and it was blocked. Moreover, the list of persons in respect of which the court made the decision, includes all relatives. The list is so flawed that even the deceased brother of Raisa Atambaeva is in it,» Kunduz Zholdubaeva said.

The list also includes the former head of the 9th Department of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Damir Musakeev, who, Kunduz Zholdubaeva stressed, does not fit into the number of relatives. «He, as far as we know, never had any deposits and security boxes. It is clear that it is important for the authorities to at least find something against the family of the former president in order to divert attention from another family,» said Kunduz Zholdubaeva.

Last Thursday, on June 20, the Parliament sent a conclusion of a special commission to the Prosecutor General’s Office to initiate criminal proceedings against the former head of state.
link:
views: 96
Print
Related
Bank accounts of all members of Atambayev’s family to be checked
Almazbek Atambayev states he has weapon and is not afraid of anything
Almazbek Atambayev does not plan to go to Parliament
Supporters gather near Almazbek Atambayev’s house in Koi-Tash
Lifting of Atambayev’s immunity. SDPK not to hold rallies
Almazbek Atambayev calls accusations of deputies absurd and is ready to fight
Trial against Tekebayev’s lawyers on lawsuit of Atambayev resumed
Lifting of Atambayev’s immunity. Voting results
Lifting of Atambayev’s immunity. Decision sent to Prosecutor General's Office
Lifting Atambayev’s immunity. Conclusion of deputy commission
Popular
Supporters gather near Almazbek Atambayev’s house in Koi-Tash Supporters gather near Almazbek Atambayev’s house in Koi-Tash
Financial police find no property of the Matraimovs abroad Financial police find no property of the Matraimovs abroad
Kyrgyzstan takes 20th place in world basketball ranking Kyrgyzstan takes 20th place in world basketball ranking
Seizure of heroin in Germany. Investigative check started Seizure of heroin in Germany. Investigative check started