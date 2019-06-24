Bank accounts of all members of Atambayev’s family to be checked

Military Prosecutor’s Office of Kyrgyzstan submitted to the court a petition to seize financial and banking documents as a part of investigative measures against the country’s ex-president Almazbek Atambayev. The Prosecutor General’s Office informed 24.kg news agency.

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek ruled to allow the seizure of documents from commercial banks on all deposit accounts and security boxes of Almazbek Atambayev and his family members, as well as his close relatives and people close to him.

Deposit accounts and security boxes of Almazbek Atambayev, Raisa Atambayeva, Kadyrbek Atambayev, Aliya Shagieva, Seilbek Atambayev, Seyitbek Atambayev, Diana Atambayeva, Nurbek Sharshenov, Luiza Shagieva, Artur Bayburin, Liliya Bayburina, Zhibek Rakhmadzhanova, Aelita Satybaldieva, Rais Bektemirov, Ramil Shagiev, Aziz Temirbekov, Parkhati Subikhi, Akhmet Kai, Damir Musakeev, Kairat Abdullaev will be checked.