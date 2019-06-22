13:23
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Modernized public reception room of Prime Minister opened in Kyrgyzstan

A modernized public reception room of the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan was opened in the building of the House of Government. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet reported.

The opening ceremony was attended by the head of the Government’s Office Samat Kylzhiev and a representative of the European Union Programme Rule of Law in the Kyrgyz Republic — 2nd Phase 2 Stefanos Kareklas.

«We thank the EU for providing technical support and ongoing joint work to improve the work with appeals of citizens to the state authorities of the country. I think the new technical equipment provided by the programme will be used by the government’s staff in their daily work and will significantly improve the quality of work with citizens’ appeals, and the new public reception room will allow citizens of the republic to improve assistance in enforcement of the rights, freedoms and legitimate interests,» Samat Kylzhiev believes.

In his turn, the representative of the European Union, Stefanos Kareklas, stressed that the Prime Minister’s public reception room became accessible to the most of the country’s population.
link:
views: 80
Print
Related
New European Union – Kyrgyzstan agreement to be signed on July 6
New EU strategy on Central Asia approved
EU regrets calls by Kyrgyz Parliament to introduce stricter control over NGOs
Kyrgyzstan asks European Union for assistance in digitization of country
EU-Kyrgyzstan consultations on allocation of assistance to begin in near future
New strategy of EU - Central Asia cooperation to be presented in Bishkek in July
European Union presents vision of cooperation with Central Asia
Kyrgyzstan and EU plan to complete negotiations on new agreement by summer
Environmental safety is important in exploration of new uranium objects
Kyrgyzstan expects EU support for electoral reforms
Popular
Members of banned extremist organization arrested in Naryn region Members of banned extremist organization arrested in Naryn region
Lifting of Atambayev’s immunity. Decision sent to Prosecutor General's Office Lifting of Atambayev’s immunity. Decision sent to Prosecutor General's Office
Ex-head of Defense Department Marat Bekenov arrested Ex-head of Defense Department Marat Bekenov arrested
Kyrgyzstanis put up a fight in Moscow, victims reported Kyrgyzstanis put up a fight in Moscow, victims reported