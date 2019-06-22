Modernized public reception room of Prime Minister opened in Kyrgyzstan

A modernized public reception room of the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan was opened in the building of the House of Government. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet reported.

The opening ceremony was attended by the head of the Government’s Office Samat Kylzhiev and a representative of the European Union Programme Rule of Law in the Kyrgyz Republic — 2nd Phase 2 Stefanos Kareklas.

«We thank the EU for providing technical support and ongoing joint work to improve the work with appeals of citizens to the state authorities of the country. I think the new technical equipment provided by the programme will be used by the government’s staff in their daily work and will significantly improve the quality of work with citizens’ appeals, and the new public reception room will allow citizens of the republic to improve assistance in enforcement of the rights, freedoms and legitimate interests,» Samat Kylzhiev believes.

In his turn, the representative of the European Union, Stefanos Kareklas, stressed that the Prime Minister’s public reception room became accessible to the most of the country’s population.

