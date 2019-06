Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan supported the decision of a special deputy commission on depriving the former head of state Almazbek Atambayev of his immunity and sent it to the Prosecutor General’s Office.

24.kg news agency publishes results of the roll vote.

Irina Karamushkina, Asel Koduranova, Karamat Orozova, Anvar Artykov and Alfiya Samigullina voted against the decision.