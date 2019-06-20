Lifting Atambayev’s immunity. Conclusion of deputy commission

Parliament of Kyrgyzstan discusses draft conclusion of a special commission on deprivation of the former head of state Almazbek Atambayev of his immunity.

It states that members of the commission found confirmation of political repressions, illegal acquisition of land in Koi-Tash and Issyk-Kul region, illegal enrichment and consolidation of power.

In total, the draft conclusion contains nine points. The commission has to make a submission to the Prosecutor General’s Office to institute criminal proceedings against Almazbek Atambayev on consolidation of power and corruption charges.

Almazbek Atambayev is charged with involvement in the reconstruction of the Historical Museum, modernization of Bishkek’s Heating and Power Plant, the release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev, illegal supply of coal to the capital’s heating plant, obtaining of a land plot for building a house and allocation of land in Issyk-Kul region.

24.kg news agency proposes to read the text of the conclusion of the special deputy commission headed by Kanybek Imanaliev.

