Ex-head of Defense Department Marat Bekenov arrested

Marat Bekenov, the former head of the Security, Law Enforcement and Defense Capacity Department of the Government’s Executive Office, was detained as a part of a criminal investigation into the unlawful release of the kingpin Aziz Batukayev. Sources in law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

Details of the detention are not reported citing secrecy of the investigation.

Criminal case on illegal release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev was resumed in January 2019. The doctors and a laboratory assistant, who diagnosed him with cancer, are defendants in the case. In addition, former officials and deputies are involved in it.

In particular, the police arrested the former Minister of Health Dinara Saginbaeva, ex-adviser to the head of the State Service for Punishment Execution Kalybek Kachkynaliev, former Deputy Prime Minister Shamil Atakhanov, and also the former Special Prosecutor Mairambek Akmataliev. By a court decision, Dinara Saginbaeva and Mairambek Akmataliev were released from custody. Shamil Atakhanov was placed under house arrest. Ex-Prosecutor General Aida Salyanova is in custody now. She has been transferred to the National Cardiology Center.
