Osmonbek Artykbaev testifies against Almazbek Atambayev

Osmonbek Artykbaev testified against Almazbek Atambayev. It was announced today at a meeting of the Committee on the Rule of Law, Fight against Crime and Combating Corruption.

Conclusion of a special deputy commission on depriving the former head of state of his immunity says that Almazbek Atambayev was involved in supply of coal to Bishkek’s Heating and Power Plant. The ex-president lobbied for the interests of Progress Company.

The involvement is confirmed by the testimony of the former Minister of Energy Osmonbek Artykbaev.

The commission concluded that there were grounds to suspect Almazbek Atambayev of committing particularly serious crimes that are subject to check by law enforcement agencies.

The special deputy commission has been set up in the Parliament to deprive the former head of state of his immunity. It has to make a submission to the Prosecutor General’s Office to institute criminal proceedings against Almazbek Atambayev on consolidation of power and corruption charges.