Girl killed in hit-and-run accident in Bishkek

Driver of Audi TT car hit a seven-year-old girl and drove away from the scene in Bishkek. Traffic Safety Department of the capital informed 24.kg news agency.

The traffic accident occurred on June 17 at about 20.30 on Karalaev Street.

«As a result, the girl died from injuries. The 23-year-old driver was arrested during investigative activities. He drove the Audi TT car. The vehicle was placed on car impound. The collected materials were sent to the Investigative Service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek,» the traffic police reported.
