Hospitals of Kyrgyzstan receive equipment to save lives of newborns

Japan handed over medical equipment costing $ 850,000 for saving lives of newborns to the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the Ministry of Health reported.

The equipment is intended for maternity hospitals and departments of regional hospitals in Batken, Jalal-Abad, Osh regions and Osh city.

Health Minister Kosmosbek Cholponbaev stressed a decrease in infant mortality in recent years, as confirmed by UNICEF studies.

The largest overall decline in neonatal mortality rate in Kyrgyzstan from 2013 to 2017 was registered in Osh city, a significant decrease occurred in Jalal-Abad and Batken.

According to a recent UNICEF report, the focus on neonatal mortality is fundamental for improving maternal and child health, given that the numbers and rates of neonatal mortality were the highest on the first day of a child’s life.

«The Ministry of Health places special emphasis on improving the perinatal care service in order to save the lives of our young patients. Investment in a child’s future is a contribution to the development of the future generation and a prosperous country,» the minister added.