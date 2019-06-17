14:23
Beknazarov tells why deputies cannot deprive Atambayev of immunity

The Parliament of the sixth convocation has no moral right to lift the immunity of the ex-President Almazbek Atambayev. The former Prosecutor General Azimbek Beknazarov told at a press conference at 24.kg news agency.

According to him, it was the sixth convocation of the Parliament that helped the former president Almazbek Atambayev to consolidate power.

«They called him the father of the nation, they wanted to give his name to the alternative North-South road. They helped Almazbek Atambayev consolidate power. The ex-president personally approved the list of candidates of each party in parliamentary elections. Therefore, I would say that this Parliament is a spit on Atambayev. Now they want to deprive him of his immunity. In three years, these same people will speak out against Sooronbai Jeenbekov,» said Azimbek Beknazarov.

At the same time, the former Prosecutor General supports the initiative to bring the former head of state to criminal responsibility.

«I spoke about the consolidation of the power by the ex-president back in 2012. He created the Anticorruption Service, then he took the State Border Service under control,» Azimbek Beknazarov said.

A special deputy commission has been created in the Parliament to deprive the former president of his immunity.

The commission must make a submission to the Prosecutor General’s Office to institute criminal proceedings against Almazbek Atambayev on consolidation of power and corruption charges.

At least 80 votes of deputies are needed to deprive the former head of state of his immunity and the status of former president.
