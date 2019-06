Gas supply of some Bishkek districts will be suspended for 4 days. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

Gas supply will be stopped from June 17 to June 21 due to repair work in the area bounded by Leo Tolstoy, Kirov Streets, Big Chui Canal and Ala-Archa river.

The branch of Bishkekgas of Gazprom Kyrgyzstan LLC apologizes for the inconvenience.