President of Mongolia met by guard of honor in Kyrgyzstan

Ceremony of official meeting of the President of Mongolia Khaltmaagiin Battulga with the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov took place in the framework of his official visit to Kyrgyzstan. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

State flags of Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia are hanged out in Ala-Archa state residence under the marble tent Ak-Keme for ceremonies of meetings of the heads of foreign states and delegations, guard of honor is lined up.

The presidents made a round of the guard of honor and introduced members of official delegations, after which negotiations in an expanded format were held.

The Embassy of Mongolia in the Kyrgyz Republic will be opened later with the participation of the leader of the country.
