Parliament deputies demand to protect rights of Aida Salyanova

Deputies from Ata Meken parliamentary faction appealed to the Speaker of the Parliament with a demand to protect the rights of Aida Salyanova. Almambet Shykmamatov and Kanybek Imanaliev stated today at a meeting.

Almambet Shykmamatov told that yesterday deputies from Ata Meken faction visited detention center 1 and met with Aida Salyanova.

«Salyanova is in detention center 1 with a man who organized the murder of her brother. I believe that this is pressure on her. In addition, according to all laws, according to the norms of humanization, the Prosecutor General should not be kept in detention center 1, but in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security. The speaker is the second person in the state. You must protect her rights and take action. Many people do not like Salyanova, but the question is not about her, it is the law,» said Almambet Shykmamatov.

Deputy Kanybek Imanaliev supported his colleague. He recalled that everyone had learned well who had participated in the release of Aziz Batukaev for 6 years. He also drew attention to the fact that laws were violated with regard to the ex-Prosecutor General.

Deputy Zanar Akayev, who said that there was no need to keep Aida Salyanova in custody, also supported them. She won’t run away.

Recall, Aida Salyanova was arrested last week within the case of the illegal release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev. Criminal case on illegal release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev was resumed in January 2019. The doctors and a laboratory assistant, who diagnosed him with cancer, are defendants in the case. In addition, former officials and deputies are involved in it.

In particular, the police arrested the former Minister of Health Dinara Saginbaeva, ex-adviser to the head of the State Service for Punishment Execution Kalybek Kachkynaliev, former Deputy Prime Minister Shamil Atakhanov, and also the former Special Prosecutor Mairambek Akmataliev. By a court decision, Dinara Saginbaeva and Mairambek Akmataliev were released from custody. On June 8, the court changed the preventive measure to Shamil Atakhanov, placing him under house arrest.
