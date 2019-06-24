18:42
Former Prosecutor General Aida Salyanova diagnosed with pneumonia

Ex-Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Aida Salyanova has bilateral pneumonia. Doctors forbid to transfer her to Bishkek detention center 1, where she was placed as a part of an investigation into the criminal case on unlawful release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev. Her sister Chinara Turdalieva told 24.kg news agency.

She told with reference to doctors that Aida Salyanova was placed in a ward. She is periodically connected to a lung ventilator.

«The doctors also diagnosed her with a preinfarction angina and strongly recommend leaving her in the clinic,» the woman said and added that Aida Salyanova’s condition had not stabilized yet.

The Bishkek City Court extended the term of detention of Aida Salyanova until August 26.
