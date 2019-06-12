10:25
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Financial police repeatedly detain trucks with smuggled fuel

Two trucks carrying fuel and lubricants in additional tanks were detained in Talas region during a raid. The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes informed 24.kg news agency.

Two trucks — MAN and Mercedes-Benz — transported more than 3 tons of gasoline in additional tanks. They were put on impoundment lot.

«It was found out that the organizer of the smuggling of fuel and lubricants was one of the residents of Talas. He sells fuel and lubricants at one of Sardalbek filling stations located on the main street of the city, and also supplies fuel to the southern regions of the country,» the message says.

The fact was registered under Article 211 (illegal business or banking activity) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes appointed a tax audit of Sardalbek filling stations. In addition, activities aimed at detection and prevention of the facts of smuggling in the territory of Kyrgyzstan are ongoing,» the state service summed up.
link:
views: 14
Print
Related
Border guards prevent illegal import of 83 tons of fuel into Kyrgyzstan
Financial police detain two trucks with 50 tons of smuggled fuel
Financial police detect another batch of smuggled fuel and lubricants
Smuggling of truck tires and apricots prevented in Kyrgyzstan
Kazakhstan ready to start delivery of fuel and lubricants to Kyrgyzstan in July
Two tank cars with fuel and lubricants smuggled into Kyrgyzstan
Fuel and lubricants smuggling. State Tax Service opens hotline
Large batch of smuggled cigarettes detected in Batken region
SCNS checks involvement of employees of fiscal bodies in smuggling of fuel
Kyrgyzstan may remain without Kazakh gasoline due to long negotiations
Popular
SDPK may demand early resignation of president of Kyrgyzstan SDPK may demand early resignation of president of Kyrgyzstan
Atambayev: Kyrgyzstan does not need president who has kolkhoz in his head Atambayev: Kyrgyzstan does not need president who has kolkhoz in his head
SCNS has become threat to national security, ex-President believes SCNS has become threat to national security, ex-President believes
Almazbek Atambayev tells about money given to Jeenbekov by Raiym-millionaire Almazbek Atambayev tells about money given to Jeenbekov by Raiym-millionaire