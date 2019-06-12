Financial police repeatedly detain trucks with smuggled fuel

Two trucks carrying fuel and lubricants in additional tanks were detained in Talas region during a raid. The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes informed 24.kg news agency.

Two trucks — MAN and Mercedes-Benz — transported more than 3 tons of gasoline in additional tanks. They were put on impoundment lot.

«It was found out that the organizer of the smuggling of fuel and lubricants was one of the residents of Talas. He sells fuel and lubricants at one of Sardalbek filling stations located on the main street of the city, and also supplies fuel to the southern regions of the country,» the message says.

The fact was registered under Article 211 (illegal business or banking activity) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes appointed a tax audit of Sardalbek filling stations. In addition, activities aimed at detection and prevention of the facts of smuggling in the territory of Kyrgyzstan are ongoing,» the state service summed up.