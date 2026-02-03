Kyrgyzaltyn to leverage U.S. technologies for mineral extraction

Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC held a series of meetings with representatives of major U.S. companies—Pangea Global, Mooney Group, TETHYS Gateway Investment—as well as the Nasdaq stock exchange during the B5+1 Business Forum.

The negotiations were chaired by Kyrgyzaltyn Management Board Chairman Kubat Abdraimov.

During the meetings, the parties discussed prospects for developing Kyrgyzstan’s mining sector, introducing modern technologies, strengthening laboratory research, training specialists, and promoting domestic production in line with international standards and European Union requirements. Special attention was given to building a sustainable industrial ecosystem and expanding cooperation in the field of critical minerals.

Following the talks, Kyrgyzaltyn signed Memorandums of Understanding with Pangea Global, Mooney Group, and TETHYS Gateway Investment.

Company information:

Pangea Global focuses on energy sector development, including technologies for rare earth element extraction.

Mooney Group specializes in investment and consulting related to critical minerals and strategic metals.

TETHYS Gateway Investment is an investment platform focused on projects in mining, infrastructure, and energy in Turkey and Central Asia.

Nasdaq is a U.S.-based stock exchange and technology corporation providing infrastructure and financial services to global capital markets.