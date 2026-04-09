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Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC net profit amounted to 18.7 billion soms in 2025

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration Adylbek Kasymaliev familiarized himself with the operations of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC.

The company’s Chairman of the Board, Kubat Abdraimov, presented information on the operations of the company’s gold bar store. By the end of the year, the store’s revenue exceeded 855 million soms, demonstrating the high demand for gold bars and confirming the effectiveness of this business.

In August 2024, a gold bar production plant was launched based on an order from President Sadyr Japarov. In less than a year, the project demonstrated high efficiency and fully recouped the 320 million soms invested in modern production equipment.

Adylbek Kasymaliev also inspected the company’s situation center, which meets modern requirements and international standards. This center ensures operational control and effective management of production processes at a high level.

After watching a video about the general activities of Kyrgyzaltyn JSC, the Cabinet Chairman took part in the organization’s annual meeting. The meeting participants heard information on the company’s key performance indicators for the past year, the results of management reforms, and the measures taken to optimize the organizational structure.

Specifically, by the end of 2025, Kyrgyzaltyn JSC achieved record financial results: net profit amounted to 18.7 billion soms, and total revenue amounted to 20.7 billion soms. Currently, the JSC’s structure includes two branches, 13 subsidiaries, and four joint ventures.

Kyrgyzaltyn plans to implement a number of strategically important projects totaling over $1 billion over the next three years. These include projects to develop Unkur-Tash, Togolok, Chakush, Taldybulak, and Andash deposits. In addition, the company is actively working on processing waste from Kumtor mine.
link: https://24.kg/english/369702/
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Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC net profit amounted to 18.7 billion soms in 2025