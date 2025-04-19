Kyrgyzaltyn to pay 12.9 billion soms in dividends

The state-owned company Kyrgyzaltyn held an annual meeting of shareholders, where it summed up the results of the previous year and made important decisions regarding the distribution of profits. The report was published in Erkin-Too newspaper.

One of the main issues on the agenda was the distribution of profits received by the enterprise in 2024. It was decided to direct a significant portion — 75 percent of net profit — to the payment of dividends to the sole shareholder, the state.

In monetary terms, this is 12,900 billion soms.

Another important decision was to increase the authorized capital of Kyrgyzaltyn by almost 76.8 million soms.

This increase will occur due to the contribution to the company’s capital of the value of various property — inventory items and other items that were transferred to Kyrgyzaltyn. This property also includes the assets of Kyrgyzskoye Vzmorye resort.