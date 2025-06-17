Kyrgyzaltyn: Kumtor's 2025 gold production plan is fully achievable

The production indicators of Kumtor Gold Company for 2024 confirm that the gold production plan set for 2025 is realistic and fully achievable. The Chairman of the Board of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC Kubat Abdraimov stated during his visit to the mine.

As the company reported, he familiarized himself with the progress of the project for underground gold mining at Kumtor, as well as with the process of testing of recovered tires installed on dump trucks, the work of the gold processing plant, and the condition of Central and Sary-Tor pits.

Kubat Abdraimov paid special attention to the work of the workshop for the repair of heavy mining equipment and the fueling complex.

«The most modern special mining and auxiliary equipment is currently operating at the mine. Considering that the equipment operates in high-altitude and often in harsh weather conditions, and the mine itself does not stop for a minute, various breakdowns are inevitable. Much depends on the repairmen, whose high professionalism no one doubts,» he noted.

The head of Kyrgyzaltyn also added that the commissioning of the fueling complex has made it possible to strengthen control over the use of diesel fuel and save significant financial resources.

He assured that the company must constantly improve its work and actively promote digital transformation initiatives.