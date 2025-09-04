Kyrgyzaltyn to present new product - silver weighted ingot

Kyrgyzaltyn JSC plans to present a new product — silver weighted ingot. The press service of the company reported.

Silver weighted ingot is a standard ingot made of refined silver, weighing no more than 1,000 grams with a silver content of no less than 99.99 percent.

Recall, Kyrgyzaltyn began selling gold weighted ingots a year ago. During the first month of the company’s store’s operation, sales volume amounted to 50 million soms.

President Sadyr Japarov also visited the company’s store, stating that there should be no restrictions on purchasing Kyrgyzaltyn’s products, as domestically mined gold is ultimately sold on international exchanges, sometimes at lower prices than in the company’s store. He urged wealthy citizens to invest their savings in gold, noting that its value increases annually.