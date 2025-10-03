17:29
Net profit of 335.6 million soms: Kyrgyzaltyn expands production capacity

Kyrgyzaltyn Joint Stock Company has fully recouped its investment in the construction of a plant for producing gold weighted bars within a year and has moved into profit, underscoring the project’s high efficiency and strategic importance for the country, the company’s website reports.

A total of 320 million soms of the company’s own funds were invested in building and launching the plant.

Over the past year, net profit from the sale of gold weighted bars amounted to 335.6 million soms.

«With gold prices rising steadily and strong customer demand at the company’s branded stores, stocks of gold weighted bars are selling out quickly. As a result, Kyrgyzaltyn is ramping up its production capacity day by day,» the statement says.

The gold bar production plant was officially commissioned on August 30, 2024.
link: https://24.kg/english/345914/
views: 157
