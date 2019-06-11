11:28
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Road to Ala-Archa park to be repaired by SCO Summit in Bishkek

Road repair works are carried out on Chon-Aryk — Ala-Archa nature park road by SCO Summit. The Ministry of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Patching of the road is reportedly going on at 22 kilometers, which will be completed by the beginning of the summit.

In addition, banners are being installed from the 7th to the 35th kilometer of Bishkek — Manas airport road. The works on painting, whitewashing of auto pavilions, overpasses, road signs and grading of roadsides have been completed.

«In 2019, an asphalt concrete pavement on two kilometers of Kashka-Suu road — vacation house and Bishkek — Koitash — Issyk-Ata road is planned to be laid. In parallel, shaping of the curbs, whitewashing and painting works are carried out,» Eldiyar Smanov, head of DEU No. 25, told.
link:
views: 50
Print
Related
Zhibek Zholu – Molodaya Gvardiya intersection closed for repairs
5 million soms to be spent on repair of one kilometer of road in Kemin
About 20 documents to be signed during Summit of SCO Heads of State
Kyrgyzstan to asphalt 363.4 kilometers of roads in 2019
One of the greenest streets in Jalal-Abad destroyed
Summit of SCO Foreign Ministers begins in Bishkek
Chui Avenue partially closed in Bishkek
Abay Street opened for traffic in Bishkek after repairs
Section of Toktogul Street in Bishkek to be closed for heating system repairs
Vladimir Putin to return to Bishkek to participate in CSTO, SCO summits
Popular
SDPK may demand early resignation of president of Kyrgyzstan SDPK may demand early resignation of president of Kyrgyzstan
SCNS has become threat to national security, ex-President believes SCNS has become threat to national security, ex-President believes
Atambayev: Kyrgyzstan does not need president who has kolkhoz in his head Atambayev: Kyrgyzstan does not need president who has kolkhoz in his head
Almazbek Atambayev tells about money given to Jeenbekov by Raiym-millionaire Almazbek Atambayev tells about money given to Jeenbekov by Raiym-millionaire