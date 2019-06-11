Road to Ala-Archa park to be repaired by SCO Summit in Bishkek

Road repair works are carried out on Chon-Aryk — Ala-Archa nature park road by SCO Summit. The Ministry of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Patching of the road is reportedly going on at 22 kilometers, which will be completed by the beginning of the summit.

In addition, banners are being installed from the 7th to the 35th kilometer of Bishkek — Manas airport road. The works on painting, whitewashing of auto pavilions, overpasses, road signs and grading of roadsides have been completed.

«In 2019, an asphalt concrete pavement on two kilometers of Kashka-Suu road — vacation house and Bishkek — Koitash — Issyk-Ata road is planned to be laid. In parallel, shaping of the curbs, whitewashing and painting works are carried out,» Eldiyar Smanov, head of DEU No. 25, told.