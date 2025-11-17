17:45
Section of Chyngyz Aitmatov Avenue to be opened on November 24

A section of Chyngyz Aitmatov Avenue in Bishkek — from the Southern Highway to Akhunbaev Street — will be opened on November 24. The press service of the City Hall informed 24.kg news agency.

Road markings have already been applied, and only the installation of streetlights remains to be completed.

As for the underpass on this section, construction is unlikely to be finished by the planned date. Workers say the main structural work has been completed, but the facility still needs stairways, lighting and surveillance systems, storm drainage, and interior finishing.

The underpass is being built as part of a program aimed at improving pedestrian safety and reducing accidents on busy roads. This stretch of the avenue has very few traffic lights, creating difficulties for pedestrians.

According to media reports, President Sadyr Japarov, by decree No. 393, instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to select contractors for the design and construction of new underpasses at the intersections of Chyngyz Aitmatov Avenue with Abdrahmanov Street, as well as Chyngyz Aitmatov Avenue with Minzhilkiev Street.
