Chinese Library opened in Kyrgyzstan

Chinese Library was opened in Kyrgyzstan on the basis of the Bishkek Humanities University named after Karasayev. Press service of the Ministry of Education reported.

The library is located on 372 square meters. It has more than 8,000 books in Chinese, English, Russian and Kyrgyz. In addition, there are more than 80,000 digital resources: e-books, magazines, newspapers and illustrations.

The Ministry stressed that the Chinese Library was opened in the framework of the upcoming state visit of the President of the PRC Xi Jinping to Kyrgyzstan.

The Chinese Library is a project of the PRC, within which opportunities for understanding China, creation of a platform for cultural exchange with foreign countries are opening up for the international community; it provides foreign experts, scholars and think tanks with scientific works on China, and contributes to the development of China — foreign countries relations.