Electric Stations OJSC told 24.kg news agency about export of electricity in 2018.

At the end of last year, the total amount of electricity supplied to Uzbekistan amounted to 752.2 million kilowatt-hours for $ 16,244,000.

This year, the republic will not export electricity. The issue of import of electricity from Kazakhstan or Tajikistan is being considered due to the low water level in Toktogul water reservoir.