SDPK may demand early resignation of president of Kyrgyzstan

A rally under the slogan «For Real Fight against Corruption» was held today in Bishkek. It was attended by members of the Parliament and former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev.

Following the rally, a resolution was adopted which states that the incumbent head of state Sooronbai Jeenbekov uses the slogan of fighting corruption to cover up overt political persecution and settle accounts with people disliked by his regime.

«Sooronbai Jeenbekov is personally responsible for the current situation, leading to the degradation of the legal system in the country, deprofessionalisation and criminalization of the entire vertical of power structures. In fact, he encourages unreasoned actions of security agencies, which lead to paralysis of the state decision-making system and the state administration as a whole,» the resolution states.

In addition, it demands from the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov to stop the shameful practice of imitating the fight against corruption and take comprehensive measures to return law enforcement agencies to the legal field, stop putting pressure on the courts and law enforcement agencies and begin decriminalization of the security sector.

We demand from the president to stop the political persecution of politicians and public figures who are disliked by his regime. Political prisoners must be released. Resolution of protesters against corruption

«We demand from the state bodies to respect the Constitution and stop the vicious practice of restricting the constitutional rights of citizens to peaceful assemblies throughout Kyrgyzstan,» the resolution says.

The document spells out the requirement that SCNS and the Ministry of Internal Affairs must no longer engage in political investigation.

Members of SDPK Political Council warn: if the president of the country and his entourage do not stop playing dangerous political games with the fate of the people of Kyrgyzstan and the Kyrgyz statehood in the coming months, they will have to raise the issue of early resignation of Sooronbai Jeenbekov.